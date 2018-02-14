The Falls Tennis Pro Eric Huntley to be honored by USTA of Texas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Eric Huntley (Source: KCBD Video)
Later this month, The Falls Head Tennis Pro Eric Huntley will receive the USTA Texas Community Service Award for his work promoting and conducting recreational tennis programs for adults and juniors.

Eric has been at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club since it opened in 2003. Before that, he was at LakeRidge Country Club. He says this award isn't just his.

"Obviously, I'm flattered. I truly believe this is a community effort. Without my coaches and fellow peer pros, these events wouldn't make, so this is a community award."

This past weekend, Huntley held a Pro-Am at The Falls for a great cause, which produced great results.

"Every year we try to find a benefit that connects with our tennis community. We did it with Wounded Warriors with Coach Jim Blacketer in mind. He's had some difficulty with Agent Orange, so we chose Wounded Warriors as our cause this year. This past weekend, we brought a bunch of tennis pros in from outside the city and within the city and we raised a little over $17,000, so we're real proud of that."

Coach Blacketer runs Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center over on 66th street. For Eric, it's simple, serving up great events for a sport he loves is a great feeling.

"I'm very proud to be able to give back to a sport that I played my entire life. It's been good to me. I think it's a true honor to give back to it."

Eric will go to Austin later this month to receive his well-deserved USTA Texas Community Service Award.

