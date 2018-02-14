The Falls Tennis Pro Eric Huntley to be honored by USTA of Texas

The Falls Head Tennis Pro Eric Huntley will receive the USTA Texas Community Service Award for his work promoting and conducting recreational tennis programs for adults and juniors.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
Here's Pete with your Girls Bi-District Playoff scores for Tuesday night.
In front of a sellout crowd, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders won their 17th straight game at the United Supermarkets Arena knocking off No. 23 Oklahoma 88-78 Tuesday night.
In a February 8 meeting, the LISD School Board members voted 4-3 in favor of an Aug. 15 start date for the 2018-19 school year. That is nearly two weeks earlier than usual.
