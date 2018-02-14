Lubbock Rotary Club welcomes Medal of Honor recipient - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Rotary Club welcomes Medal of Honor recipient

By Matt Rewis, Reporter
Connect
Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video) Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video)
Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video) Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Rotary Club hosted a luncheon to honor 94 year-old Hershel "Woody" Williams on Wednesday afternoon.

Woody is the oldest living WWII Medal of Honor recipient. The West Virginia native was selected by 14 other Medal of Honor recipients to perform the pre-game coin toss at Super Bowl 52.

He told the crowd about his personal experience in WWII, the story of a fellow Marine who was also awarded the Medal of Honor, along with what he hopes to see from the youth in this country.

Williams has dedicated his efforts to honoring Gold Star families with memorial monuments.

And if you'd like to meet Woody, he'll be available to meet the public Thursday, Feb. 15 at the MCM Elegante in Lubbock at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

    Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-02-14 19:05:04 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-02-15 02:08:07 GMT
    The porn star whom President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the president.
    The porn star whom President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the president.

  • 17 die in Florida high school shooting

    17 die in Florida high school shooting

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:05 PM EST2018-02-14 20:05:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-02-15 02:02:16 GMT

    The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

    The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

  • breaking

    FOUND SAFE: Authorities recover Johns Island toddler in Alabama

    FOUND SAFE: Authorities recover Johns Island toddler in Alabama

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-02-15 02:00:42 GMT
    Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)

    An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.

    An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.

    •   
Powered by Frankly