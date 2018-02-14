Lubbock Rotary Club welcomes Medal of Honor recipient

The Lubbock Rotary Club hosted a luncheon to honor 94 year-old Hershel "Woody" Williams on Wednesday afternoon.

Woody is the oldest living WWII Medal of Honor recipient. The West Virginia native was selected by 14 other Medal of Honor recipients to perform the pre-game coin toss at Super Bowl 52.

He told the crowd about his personal experience in WWII, the story of a fellow Marine who was also awarded the Medal of Honor, along with what he hopes to see from the youth in this country.

Williams has dedicated his efforts to honoring Gold Star families with memorial monuments.

And if you'd like to meet Woody, he'll be available to meet the public Thursday, Feb. 15 at the MCM Elegante in Lubbock at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.