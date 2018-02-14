Lady Raiders fall to No. 6 Texas after hard fight in Austin

The Lady Raiders battled No. 6 Texas hard for four quarters, falling 87-72 Wednesday night in Austin.

Texas Tech showed tremendous improvement from a 51-point home loss to UT.

The Lady Raiders were led by Dayo Olabode with 19 points.

It was the 100th meeting between the two schools with Texas leading the series 71-29.

The Lady Raiders fall to 7-18 overall and 1-13 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech visits Iowa State Saturday at 3 p.m.

