Levelland baseball prank features 2016 Red Raider Big 12 Player of the Year Eric Gutierrez

Levelland Baseball Coach Brent Paris played a prank on his Lobo Team Wednesday afternoon in hopes of motivating his young squad.

They fell for it hook, line and sinker. Coach Paris told them that a new player was joining the team from Mission, Texas. His parents had just transferred to Levelland for a job and this player was cleared by the UIL to join the Levelland Lobos.

He then stepped in the batting cage and proceeded to crush pitch after pitch.

Later Paris let the team in on the secret, this new player was not joining the team as it was none other than Red Raider Eric Gutierrez, Big 12 Player of the Year in 2016.

The 21 Jump Street prank on the baseball diamond finished up with Gutierrez addressing the team about playing with energy, being a good teammate and being dedicated to the team.

Gutierrez started all 230 games he played at Texas Tech, He hit 12 homers with 23 RBI and hit .347 with a .729 slugging percentage.

He's currently in the Miami Marlins organization, playing with the Greensboro Grasshoppers last season where he hit .258 with 7 homers and 49 RBI.

No doubt the Levelland players listened and are ready for the upcoming season thanks to a well-played prank by Coach Paris.

