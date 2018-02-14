Levelland baseball prank features 2016 Red Raider Big 12 Player of the Year Eric Gutierrez

Levelland Baseball Coach Brent Paris played a prank on his Lobo Team Wednesday afternoon in hopes of motivating his young squad.
The Lady Raiders battled No. 6 Texas hard for four quarters, falling 87-72 Wednesday night in Austin.
The Falls Head Tennis Pro Eric Huntley will receive the USTA Texas Community Service Award for his work promoting and conducting recreational tennis programs for adults and juniors.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
Here's Pete with your Girls Bi-District Playoff scores for Tuesday night.
