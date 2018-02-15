Longest dry spell in Lubbock history - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Longest dry spell in Lubbock history

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As of midnight, Lubbock tied its all time record of 98 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall at the Lubbock National Weather Service office.

There's now the potential that a new record will be set with rain chances very low for Thursday and unlikely before midnight. Also, the Amarillo record now stands at 124 days without rainfall at their weather office.

As for rain chances they are on the increase, slightly, for late Friday through  Sunday. The best potential will occur mid to late evening of Friday and continue thru Saturday morning. Rain chances drop until Sunday afternoon when some light rain will be possible.

Thursday will be dry, windy and very warm, much like Wednesday with dust and elevated fire danger for the afternoon. Winds will remain from the southwest at 20-30 with stronger gusts and the temps will vary between 75-80 degrees.

It will be a 180 degree change for Friday as northerly winds of 20-30 mph will bring clouds and much colder temps as afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 40s.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

    Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-02-14 19:05:04 GMT
    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-02-15 05:57:46 GMT
    The porn star whom President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the president.
    The porn star whom President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the president.

  • Longest dry spell in Lubbock history

    Longest dry spell in Lubbock history

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-02-15 05:04:34 GMT

    As of midnight, Lubbock tied its all time record of 98 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall at the Lubbock National Weather Service office.

    As of midnight, Lubbock tied its all time record of 98 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall at the Lubbock National Weather Service office.

  • breaking

    FOUND SAFE: Authorities recover Johns Island toddler in Alabama

    FOUND SAFE: Authorities recover Johns Island toddler in Alabama

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-02-15 04:51:10 GMT
    Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)Heidi Renae Todd (Source: Charleston Police Department)

    An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.

    An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.

    •   
Powered by Frankly