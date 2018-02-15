Longest dry spell in Lubbock history

As of midnight, Lubbock tied its all time record of 98 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall at the Lubbock National Weather Service office.

There's now the potential that a new record will be set with rain chances very low for Thursday and unlikely before midnight. Also, the Amarillo record now stands at 124 days without rainfall at their weather office.

As for rain chances they are on the increase, slightly, for late Friday through Sunday. The best potential will occur mid to late evening of Friday and continue thru Saturday morning. Rain chances drop until Sunday afternoon when some light rain will be possible.

Thursday will be dry, windy and very warm, much like Wednesday with dust and elevated fire danger for the afternoon. Winds will remain from the southwest at 20-30 with stronger gusts and the temps will vary between 75-80 degrees.

It will be a 180 degree change for Friday as northerly winds of 20-30 mph will bring clouds and much colder temps as afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 40s.

