Your local need to know

Toddler Killed in Accident

Lubbock family mourns loss of 18 month old that ran in front of a pickup truck, near 43rd Street and Quaker Avenue.

Woman Indicted for Robbery

Lubbock County grand jury indicts 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos for aggravated robbery, in connection to shooting of teen.

Dry Spell

Lubbock ties record for consecutive days of no measurable rainfall

Medal of Honor Recipient Speech

Oldest living Medal of Honor recipient to speak at MCM Elegante Hotel at 1:00 p.m..