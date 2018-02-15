Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
Toddler Killed in Accident
Lubbock family mourns loss of 18 month old that ran in front of a pickup truck, near 43rd Street and Quaker Avenue.
Woman Indicted for Robbery
Lubbock County grand jury indicts 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos for aggravated robbery, in connection to shooting of teen.
Dry Spell
Lubbock ties record for consecutive days of no measurable rainfall
Medal of Honor Recipient Speech
Oldest living Medal of Honor recipient to speak at MCM Elegante Hotel at 1:00 p.m..
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.