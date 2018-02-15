LPD searching for suspect wanted on charges of assaulting an officer

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted on charges of assaulting an officer.

According to LPD, on December 29th, 2017, an officer was patrolling the 2800 block of Cornell around 1:30 am, when that officer noticed a man walking in the area. LPD says that man matched the description of a suspect in a stalking report the officer had recently taken.

The officer noticed the man was walking close to the victim's house listed in the stalking report and he stopped the man to question him. The officer detained the suspect, but police say he quickly became agitated and verbally combative toward the officer before trying to walk away. The officer tried to place the suspect in handcuffs, but he broke away and assault the officer.

The police officer called for additional units, including K-9, to respond to the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have any information in this case, including who the suspect is and where he is located, you're asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

