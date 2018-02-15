LPD searching for suspect wanted on charges of assaulting an officer

Friends are asking for donations after a single father raising eight children lost everything in a fire out in Shallowater on Wednesday.
Friends are asking for donations after a single father raising eight children lost everything in a fire out in Shallowater on Wednesday.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
Over $250,00 had been raised by Thursday afternoon for the victims and their families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Over $250,00 had been raised by Thursday afternoon for the victims and their families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.