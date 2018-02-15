TRAFFIC ALERT: LP&L making repairs after Jeep hits utility pole at 50th & Quaker

First responders and LP&L are on the scene where a Jeep hit a utility pole at 50th & Quaker around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The impact knocked down the transformer and disrupted electrical service to the area.

Traffic is blocked north from 49th to 50th and south from 50th to 51st.

Lubbock police are asking drivers to avoid the area while LP&L works to repair the damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

