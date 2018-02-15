Seminole police issue warning about recent string of business bu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seminole police issue warning about recent string of business burglaries

SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

Seminole police are asking businesses to be on guard after a string of burglaries this week.

Police report four business burglaries since Monday, Feb. 12.

Police are asking business owners to "Please check the security of your business and any cash should be secured or not left at the business while we are trying to identify and locate the suspect(s)."

