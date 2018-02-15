Red Cross seeking donations to help install 100 smoke alarms

Provided by American Red Cross

The South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking people to donate and help save lives for the Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on April 7 in Lubbock throughout the day.

To celebrate 100 years since its inception in 1917, the South Plains Chapter will install 100 free smoke alarms in homes in the Lubbock area.

"Sound the Alarm in the South Plains and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires," said Executive Director Laura Hann. "By volunteering with the Red Cross, someone can truly make a difference in someone's life. Please join us and help Sound the Alarm by donating at soundthealarm.org/southplains or crowdrise.com/redcrossnorthtexas.

If you are interested in volunteering to educate people about home fire safety and install free smoke alarms, visit redcross.org to fill out a volunteer application.