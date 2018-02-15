Friends collecting donations for Shallowater family of 9 who lost everything in fire

Sizes for clothing donations (Source: Go Fund Me)

Friends are asking for donations after a single father raising eight children lost everything in a fire out in Shallowater on Wednesday.

Brandon Rader's home, in the 700 block of 16th Street, was a total loss.

Friends are asking for donations to provide clothes, school supplies, and necessities for this displaced family of nine.

GOFUNDME: Rader Family

