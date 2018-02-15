Coach Beard speaks out against fans who yelled profanity at Trae Young

Red Raider Coach Chris Beard closed out his Thursday news conference commenting on the small group of fans who yelled profanity at Oklahoma and Trae Young Tuesday night.
Red Raider Coach Chris Beard closed out his Thursday news conference commenting on the small group of fans who yelled profanity at Oklahoma and Trae Young Tuesday night.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team begins the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team begins the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Levelland Baseball Coach Brent Paris played a prank on his Lobo Team Wednesday afternoon in hopes of motivating his young squad.
Levelland Baseball Coach Brent Paris played a prank on his Lobo Team Wednesday afternoon in hopes of motivating his young squad.
The Lady Raiders battled No. 6 Texas hard for four quarters, falling 87-72 Wednesday night in Austin.
The Lady Raiders battled No. 6 Texas hard for four quarters, falling 87-72 Wednesday night in Austin.
The Falls Head Tennis Pro Eric Huntley will receive the USTA Texas Community Service Award for his work promoting and conducting recreational tennis programs for adults and juniors.
The Falls Head Tennis Pro Eric Huntley will receive the USTA Texas Community Service Award for his work promoting and conducting recreational tennis programs for adults and juniors.