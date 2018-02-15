Lubbock Impact offering free flu shots on Friday

Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.
For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.
The scale can be your best friend -- or your worst enemy -- when you're on a diet.
Nearly one in 10 U.S. adults has depression, and the rate is almost twice as high for women as men, health officials say.
America's highways are decidedly less safe on April 20, a day when stoners publicly celebrate marijuana use.
