Lubbock Impact offering free flu shots on Friday

Doctors say the flu can lead to hospitalization and death, two very good reasons to get a flu shot that can prevent the virus or at least reduce the symptoms.

Since this season of flu is expected to continue through May, Lubbock Impact is offering free flu shots to the public on Friday, Feb. 16.

Lubbock Impact operates through the expertise of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

You must be at least 18 years of age to get a free shot but you do not need an appointment.

Just show up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Impact at 2707 34th Street.

The Free Clinic is an urgent care clinic for free basic health care for the uninsured, working poor and homeless population of Lubbock, Texas.

Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine physicians and medical students run the clinic every Wednesday.

For more information, call (806) 799-4320.

