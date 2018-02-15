LPD training officers to deal with trauma-affected veterans

The Lubbock Police Department held their first training course on how to deal with trauma-affected veterans on Thursday.

The goal of the the course is to help law enforcement officers better understand the impact of military-related trauma. It aims to appropriately identify and respond to any incidents involving trauma-affected veterans.

The Lubbock Police Department is the first agency implement the program in their in-service training for officers.

LPD says they are one of the first departments in Texas to have this as a regular course in the academy for new recruits.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.