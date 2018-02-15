Former Lubbock insurance agent sentenced to life in prison

A former Lubbock insurance agent will spend the rest of his life in prison for scamming elderly clients.

Joseph Gaines was also ordered to pay back $810,000 to his victims.

The Texas Department of Insurance says Gaines persuaded senior citizens in several counties across West Texas to purchase annuities, but then kept the money for himself.

He came to the attention of officials when a 94-year-old woman's family called an insurance company to confirm her $700,000 investment.

They were told there was no policy in their mother's name.

You can report suspected cases of insurance fraud to TDI by calling 1-800-252-3439.

