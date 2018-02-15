Food for Thought Report: 2.15 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.15

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Aramark Healthcare Support

 602 Indiana -
Back 40 Grill (bar) 5214 98th -
Charley B's (east bar) 5402 4th -
Charley B's (west bar) 5402 4th -
Chick-Fil-A 3515 19th -
Covenant Coffee Shop 3615 19th -
Frenship Crestview Elementary 6020 81st -
Frenship Upland Heights Elementary 10020 Upland -
Frenship Westwind Elementary 6401 43rd -
Kidz Kare, Inc. 6405 34th -
Our Lady of Grace Catholic 3111 Erskine -
Premier High School 2002 W. Loop 289 -
R. Wilson Elementary 2807 25th -
One Violation
Cheers 3525 34th 42
Lubbock Adult Day Center 3306 83rd 11
Five Guys Burgers & Fries 6076 Marsha Sharp 39
Texas Tech University Early 3319 E. Broadway 42
Two or More Violations
Charley B's (west front bar) 5402 4th 9,39
Covenant Medical Center 3615 19th 6,47
Walk-Ons (bar) 2503 W. Loop 289 18,45
World of Beer (bar) 2910 W. Loop 289 9,47
Mateo's 707 N. I-27 31,34,46
Polly's 1815 Ave. B 32,37,39
Office Grill & Sports Bar (bar) 5004 Frankford 10,32,39
Chances "R" 5610 Frankford 28,31,32,42
Little Caesars 2312 19th 10,32,39,41,42
Wendy's 401 Frankford 31,32,37,42,46
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 11435 Quaker 11,24,32,35,39,42
Jim Dandy Drive In 2601 Clovis Road 10,18,21,32,42,43
Vertera Place 3006 54th 10,32,35,39,40,45
Back 40 Grill 5214 98th 10,14,22,32,33,42,45
Kwik-O-Foods 1521 E. Broadway 9,22,31,34,45,46,47
Office Grill & Sports Bar (restaurant) 5004 Frankford 9,10,19,32,35,42,45
World of Beer (restaurant) 2910 W. Loop 289

10,18,29,32,33,34,39,

42,45,46
Walk-Ons (restaurant) 2603 W. Loop 289

2,6,18,21,27,29,23,

34,35,36,39,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

