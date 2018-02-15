Hoop Madness Area Round Playoff Scores: 2/15

Here's Pete with your Area Round playoff scores for Thursday.
GIRLS AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS
Idalou 70
Alpine 25
Farwell 37
Claude 55
Panhandle 68
Sudan 24
Hermleigh 76
Buena Vista 15
Nazareth 74
White Deer 24
TAPPS GIRLS WARM-UP
Lubbock Titans 45
Kingdom Prep 41
BOYS WARM-UP
Happy 63
All Saints 71
