Hoop Madness Area Round Playoff Scores: 2/15

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic
Here's Pete with your Area Round playoff scores for Thursday.

GIRLS AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS

Idalou 70
Alpine 25

Farwell 37
Claude 55

Panhandle 68
Sudan 24

Hermleigh 76
Buena Vista 15

Nazareth 74
White Deer 24

TAPPS GIRLS WARM-UP

Lubbock Titans 45
Kingdom Prep 41

BOYS WARM-UP

Happy 63
All Saints 71

