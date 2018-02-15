FULL INTERVIEW: Jay Leno in Lubbock, honoring 40th anniversary of Trinity Christian School

Shaley Sanders caught up with Jay Leno Thursday night, as he was in Lubbock to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Trinity Christian School.

The event, "A Night of Laughs and Legacy," held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, featured Leno, a live and silent auction, dinner and music from Spur 327 and a drawing for a 2018 Infiniti QX60.

You can see the full interview here.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.