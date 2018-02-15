Denver City Girls Coach Chief Bridgforth leads by example to inspire his team

The Denver City Girls basketball team is having a great season, with motivation by their head coach Chief Bridgforth fueling their fire.

Almost every day since 1992, by himself in the gym, Coach Bridgforth has shot 50 to 100 free throws and 25 to 50 3-pointers. That daily routine has made him a great shooter.

"It's about your mind, focusing and repetition. Sometimes your mind wanders. I'll start thinking about practice or someone is watching me. You get lost and look up and you miss one."

Chief tweets out his results every day to motivate his players and inspire any young athlete who might be following. His best day was 100 for 100 free throws and 49 to 50 3-pointers.

By the way, this coach is 60 years old.

"It's me measuring myself against me. I know what's a good day for me. I just turned 60. If I can do this, these young people can get into a gym and improve their shot."

Getting his own rebound after each shot, you may think this is time-consuming, but really it isn't.

"A long day of 150 shots is less than 30 minutes and a short day, 50 free throws and 25 3's is less than 15 minutes. Even if you are a multiple-sport player, you have 15 minutes a day to work on your shot."

Coach Bridgforth has clearly inspired his team, as they also shoot and keep their best numbers on a board.

"I want to know what their best streaks are. We are always challenging them to beat their own records. Some post on social media 'coming for you' and those hashtags. That's my goal, that they are beating me."

The Fillies are 26-6, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and their shooting percentages have improved.

"As a team we shoot 35 percent from the 3 and our free throw is right at 70 percent. Those are pretty good for a team."

Denver City faces San Elizario Friday night in the Area Round of the Playoffs.

No question, Coach Chief Bridgforth will have them ready.

