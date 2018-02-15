Denver City Girls Coach Chief Bridgforth leads by example to inspire his team

Almost every day since 1992, by himself in the gym, Coach Bridgforth has shot 50 to 100 free throws and 25 to 50 3-pointers. That daily routine has made him a great shooter.
Here's Pete with your Area Round playoff scores for Thursday.
Red Raider Coach Chris Beard closed out his Thursday news conference commenting on the small group of fans who yelled profanity at Oklahoma and Trae Young Tuesday night.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team begins the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Levelland Baseball Coach Brent Paris played a prank on his Lobo Team Wednesday afternoon in hopes of motivating his young squad.
