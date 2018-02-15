Cooler temps and a chance for rain

It's been 99 days of no rain and if the rain is delayed until after midnight on Friday, it will be an even 100 days.

For Amarillo, it's now 125 days of no rain and still counting, but with the chances of rain in the Panhandle Friday night.

The big event for Friday will be temps and rain potential with daytime highs about 40 degrees lower than those recorded on Wednesday and Thursday. Add to that cloudy skies and winds from the northeast at 15-20 mph and you will have a chilly day for the South Plains.

Rain chances increase through Friday evening into Saturday morning with some areas possibly seeing from 1/4 to near 1/2 inch of rain before the system moves east. Fortunately, it will stay above freezing for most of the region so travel issues should not be a significant issue.

But since we haven't had rain in many months, the build-up of oil on the roadways will make them very slick, especially if rainfall amounts are light.

Sunday should bring some sun and warmer afternoon temps.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.