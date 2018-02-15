Light rain chances through Friday night; breezy and cold

QuickCast: Scattered occasional rain showers, very slick wet roads possible, cloudy, windy, cold. High 43°.

Light rain showers were widespread on our Doppler HD3, with some wintry showers over the northern viewing area Friday morning. So far, the rain has been very light, and the only report of measurable precipitation in the area is from across the state line near Dora – 0.02”. The chance of rain will continue through the day, with the greatest chance of measurable precipitation late this evening and tonight. Otherwise, this morning will be windy and cold and this afternoon breezy and chilly - well, cold if you are in the breeze!

As I mentioned yesterday as possible/likely this morning… Wintry showers are mixing in with the rain over the northern viewing area, but I don't anticipate snow or ice accumulation on area roads… As roads become wet they may become quite slick as the road grime becomes wet.

The rain may linger into Saturday morning, with increasing sunshine Saturday afternoon. A slight chance of light rain returns Sunday. See our latest forecast for more detail on precipitation potential and minimum temperatures.

The dry spell is now the longest in Lubbock's record: 99 consecutive days (without measurable precipitation, at least 0.01" / one-hundredth of an inch). This will be Day 100 IF there’s no measurable precip by midnight at the airport.

