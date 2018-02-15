Record-breaking dry spell ends with .01" rainfall reported at airport

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
The FBI says no federal murder charge has been filed against the man accused of abducting a Johns Island child earlier this week.
