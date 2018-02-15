Record-breaking dry spell ends with .01" rainfall reported at airport

The record-breaking dry spell has ended after 99 days of no measurable precipitation. One one-hundredth of an inch of rain was reported at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport at 12:40 p.m. The previous record was set in February 2006.

Light rain showers were widespread on our Doppler HD3, with some wintry showers over the northern viewing area Friday morning.

The chance of rain will continue through the day, with the greatest chance of measurable precipitation late this evening and tonight. This afternoon breezy and chilly - well, cold if you are in the breeze!

Wintry showers are mixing in with the rain over the northern viewing area, but I don't anticipate snow or ice accumulation on area roads… As roads become wet they may become quite slick as the road grime becomes wet.

The rain may linger into Saturday morning, with increasing sunshine Saturday afternoon. A slight chance of light rain returns Sunday. See our latest forecast for more detail on precipitation potential and minimum temperatures.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.