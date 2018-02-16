Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
LP&L's ERCOT Pitch
The Texas Public Utility Commission asked LP&L to make its final push to join ERCOT during meeting next month.
Contaminated Wells near Reese Center
The U.S. Air Force is expanding testing after more contaminated water wells around found near Reese Center.
Family Survives House Fire
Shallowater family of nine loses everything in house fire.
Insurance Scam Sentence
Former insurance agent Joseph Gaines sentenced for scamming elderly South Plains residents.
Officer Assaulted
Lubbock police looking for a man accused of assaulting an officer, in December.
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.
