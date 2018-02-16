Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

LP&L's ERCOT Pitch

The Texas Public Utility Commission asked LP&L to make its final push to join ERCOT during meeting next month.

Contaminated Wells near Reese Center

The U.S. Air Force is expanding testing after more contaminated water wells around found near Reese Center.

Family Survives House Fire

Shallowater family of nine loses everything in house fire.

Insurance Scam Sentence

Former insurance agent Joseph Gaines sentenced for scamming elderly South Plains residents.

Officer Assaulted

Lubbock police looking for a man accused of assaulting an officer, in December.