Meadow ISD investigating tip about "doing harm to district", classes as scheduled

Meadow ISD and the Terry County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they received a tip about an inappropriate comment made about causing harm to the school district.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the school said:

"Bronco Nation,

Late last night administration received information that a secondary student made an inappropriate comment about doing harm to our district. Administration proceeded to contact the Terry County Sheriff’s department to investigate the comments. The deputy sheriff determined that comments in today’s climate was distasteful but non creditable. Administration deemed it necessary to send an “all call” to notify parents of the situation. We expect to have our normal school day and will continue to strive to make our district as safe as possible.

We would like to thank the unnamed citizen for the tip that led to the investigation and also the Terry County sheriff’s department for acting so quickly to investigate the situation."

A viewer also informed KCBD there was a law enforcement presence on campus Friday morning.

We will continue to look into this situation.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.