What you need to know for tonight's Blake Shelton concert in Lubbock

Country superstar Blake Shelton comes to United Supermarkets Arena tonight with fellow “Country Music Freaks” Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and very special guest Trace Adkins as the second stop on his headlining tour.

Limited tickets are available at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com. The arena will-call box office, located at the west entrance of United Supermarkets Arena, will open at 12:00 p.m.

Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 6:00 pm. Fans are advised to arrive early to allow plenty of time to park and to avoid last-minute traffic congestion and lines at the door.

Carpooling is strongly encouraged. Parking is free and will be available in parking lots west of the facility across Indiana Avenue on a first come, first serve basis. These west lots must be accessed from the north by Marsha Sharp Freeway to Texas Tech Parkway to Knoxville, or from the south by 19th & Texas Tech Parkway to Parkway & Knoxville. North-bound lanes of Indiana Avenue will be closed from 18th Street & Texas Tech Parkway to Indiana & Main Street.

Parking for fans holding ADA (American with Disabilities Act) parking hangtags or ADA license plates must be accessed by traveling west on Main Street from Flint Avenue, to the lot entrance immediately north of the arena.

VENUE & EVENT POLICIES:

All patrons and handbags are subject to visual and magnetometer inspection prior to admission to the arena.

Large purses and backpacks will not be allowed, and all small bags will be inspected. Patrons who refuse to allow such inspections will be denied entry to the arena. Prohibited items must either be returned to the owner’s vehicle or discarded; the arena will not provide a storage area for these items.

Prohibited items for this event include:

Professional-style cameras & cameras with lenses longer than 3 inches

Video/Audio recording devices

Weapons of any kind (knives, tazers, mace, guns, chains, studded/spiked jewelry, etc.)

Laser pointers/laser pens/flashlights

Glass containers or cans of any kind

Skate-shoes

Fireworks

Noise makers

Alcoholic beverages

Outside food and beverage

The use of tobacco products of any kind including e-cigarettes

Sticks, poles for signs / banners

Animals other than aid dogs

Helium balloons

Any item considered a danger to the artist or the public

The arena is a concealed handgun license (CHL) exclusionary zone for this event (guns free). Open carry is prohibited in United Supermarkets Arena at all times.

The Arena is a non-smoking venue. The designated smoking sections for this event will be outside the east Club Red doors. Violators of the facility’s no smoking policy or carrying any of the prohibited items will be subject to ejection from the facility.