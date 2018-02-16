One killed in Scurry Co. fiery crash

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say 55-year-old David Arriaga of Austin was killed in a crash 14 miles south of Snyder last night.

Officials say Arriaga's vehicle was traveling north on SH 208 where it veered off the road to the right and into a side skid. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire. The crash is under investigation.

Arriaga died at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown at this time if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

