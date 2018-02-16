One killed in Scurry Co. fiery crash

The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
