No. 3 Red Raiders beat Maine 4-2 on opening day

The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders opened their 2018 campaign beating the Maine Black Bears 4-2.

In the game, the Red Raiders had seven-hits and left eight runners left on base.

Davis Martin picked up the win for the Red Raiders, after pitching five innings, striking out four batters and only giving up one run.

The Red Raiders scored three of their runs in the third, followed by Josh Jung’s solo home-run in the fifth inning.

Caleb Kilian, Ryan Schetter, and Dane Haveman all saw some time on the mound during the game.

Up Next for the team, they will have a double-header at RIP Griffin Park on Saturday starting at noon.

The Red Raiders will be back in action tomorrow for a doublehader against Maine at noon & 4 pm! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/CpBn6zL7c6 — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android