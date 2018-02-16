Trinity Christian puts security officers in the classroom - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Trinity Christian puts security officers in the classroom

By Matt Rewis, Reporter
Connect
A camera pans on the inside of Trinity Christian School (Source: KCBD video) A camera pans on the inside of Trinity Christian School (Source: KCBD video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

In 2007, a shooting at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, prompted J.D. Small to pursue a life in both faith and safety.

Today, JD heads the security team of Trinity Church and Trinity Christian schools and is the senior associate pastor at Trinity Church. KCBD NewsChannel 11 caught up with Small  to talk about the steps Trinity is taking to keep its school safe.

"Teachers have to go through a very rigorous process to even be considered to carry," Small said.

While the school does allow teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, there are many steps the teachers must take before being approved.

"We don't want a teacher to be the sole, number one responder to an active shooter situation," Small said. "So we work really hard to meet the threat before it ever gets to a teachers classroom."

The teachers and staff are involved in small groups to understand what is happening in their student's lives. They believe this will help them detect any threat far before anything will transpire.

As of January, Trinity Christian employed four full-time security officers with extensive experience in tactical situations. The move by the school has helped both parents and staff to feel more at ease.

"Our parents love it. Our faculty loves it. We really were blessed," Small said. "We got to hire some incredible personnel with not just a heart for security and keeping people safe but they have a heart for our students and what we're doing at TCS."

