Hoop Madness Scores: 2/16

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your high school Friday night basketball scores and highlights: 

Girls: Area Round Playoffs

Frenship 58
North Crowley 52

Plainview 44
EP Andress 42

Estacado 45
Midland Greenwood 50

Denver City 79
San Elizario 31

Snyder 46
Kennedale 50

Levelland 88
Clint 43

Fabens 31
Seminole 47

Shallowater 46
Wall 49

Roosevelt 61
Tornillo 44

Abernathy  36
Vega 54

Haskell 67
Morton 45

Forsan 51
Seagraves 26

Stratford 61
Post 23

Tahoka 33
Christoval 48

Sundown 45
Winters 23

Lazbuddie 39
McLean 73
 
Whiteface 40
Benjamin 34

Ropes 44
Valley 29

Silverton 48
Fort Elliott 43

Jayton 41
New Home 37 F/OT

Whitharral 44
Spur 43

Rankin 54
Ira 61

Klondike 57
Grandfalls 26

Boys

Kingdom Prep 39
Cornerstone Christian 50

Lorenzo 46
Anton 58

Sands 44
Paducah 45

Farwell 86
SpringLake-Earth 39

Borden County 73
Stamford 67

Meadow 70
Follett 58

Texline 56
Hale Center 47

Nazareth 60
Stratford 44

Shamrock 64
Floydada 87

Sanford-Fritch 92
Littlefield 87 F/OT

