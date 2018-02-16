Hoop Madness Scores: 2/16

Here is Pete with all of your high school Friday night basketball scores and highlights:
Girls: Area Round Playoffs
Frenship 58
North Crowley 52
Plainview 44
EP Andress 42
Estacado 45
Midland Greenwood 50
Denver City 79
San Elizario 31
Snyder 46
Kennedale 50
Levelland 88
Clint 43
Fabens 31
Seminole 47
Shallowater 46
Wall 49
Roosevelt 61
Tornillo 44
Abernathy 36
Vega 54
Haskell 67
Morton 45
Forsan 51
Seagraves 26
Stratford 61
Post 23
Tahoka 33
Christoval 48
Sundown 45
Winters 23
Lazbuddie 39
McLean 73
Whiteface 40
Benjamin 34
Ropes 44
Valley 29
Silverton 48
Fort Elliott 43
Jayton 41
New Home 37 F/OT
Whitharral 44
Spur 43
Rankin 54
Ira 61
Klondike 57
Grandfalls 26
Boys
Kingdom Prep 39
Cornerstone Christian 50
Lorenzo 46
Anton 58
Sands 44
Paducah 45
Farwell 86
SpringLake-Earth 39
Borden County 73
Stamford 67
Meadow 70
Follett 58
Texline 56
Hale Center 47
Nazareth 60
Stratford 44
Shamrock 64
Floydada 87
Sanford-Fritch 92
Littlefield 87 F/OT
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.