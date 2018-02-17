Rain totals so far

After 99 days without measurable precipitation, Lubbock's airport station has measured 0.18" in the last 24 hours. Here is a look at the area rain "winners" for this event (measuring over half an inch):

Silverton 0.92 IN

Olton 0.89 IN

Caprock Canyons State Park 0.72 IN

Amherst 0.71 IN

Dora NM 0.64 IN

Turkey 0.61 IN

Earth 0.58 IN

Muleshoe 0.57 IN

Plainview 0.57 IN

Memphis 0.57 IN

Temperatures this morning only require a light jacket or sweater if you're headed outside. Clouds will continue to decrease through the day as temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60's across the South Plains. A weak cold front will make its way through the area this afternoon but will hardly be noticeable. Tonight, southeasterly wind will bring moisture back to the region and may develop some light drizzle for the southeastern areas by tomorrow morning.

Sunday morning temperatures will be much like this morning with low temperature near 40 degrees. Breezy southerly wind will help to bring increasing moisture and temperatures back into the low to mid 70's for the afternoon making it feel like spring has returned.

Monday will be warmer with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 40's. This will be a windy President's Day with elevated wild fire danger even though humidity levels will be high enough to keep us out of a burn ban. I'm going to discourage any outdoor burning as the wind and dry fuels will assist in rapidly spreading any fires that may develop. I also expect blowing dust to become a factor through the afternoon as wind speeds increase to become sustained between 25-35mph.

Tuesday will be a mild day with morning low temperatures in the upper 30's and low 40's, increasing to a high temperature in the mid 60's ahead of a cold front expected to arrive that evening which will once again remind us that winter is still here.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20's behind the cold front which will make Wednesday a day to get the winter weather wardrobe out again. One model is suggesting that the northwestern South Plains may see a brief period of freezing rain and possibly some flurries as the front pushes through the area. I don't expect that much will reach the ground if this model is correct and no accumulation to impact roadways due to warmer ground temperatures. High temperatures will slowly increase into the mid 40's though some areas closer to the panhandle will struggle to get out of the 30's.

Southerly wind will attempt to return moisture to the South Plains through the end of the week which could activate dryline activity across the area as early as Thursday afternoon and bring our next best chance for showers and even a thunderstorm or two through Friday. For now, it looks like no matter what the rain chances end up being, temperatures will be well above average again by Friday afternoon, back to spring-like conditions.

We will continue to keep an eye on developing changes to your forecast. Don't forget that today is the Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival. The KCBD First Alert Forecast Team will be out flipping pancakes between 10-11am. We'd love to see you there!

Otherwise, get outside today and enjoy the weather!

