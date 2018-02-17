The Weekend Outlook - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

The Weekend Outlook

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Rain will exit the area in the early morning hours of Saturday leaving a slow breakup of clouds through noon. Rainfall amounts for the area have been good, ranging from 1/4 to 1/2" in some areas.

Unfortunately, most of the south plains had light rain amounts, but anything is welcome at this point.

The dry record is now 99 days without measurable rainfall at the National Weather service as .01" of rain fell at 12:40 p.m. Friday afternoon. That was the minimum needed to stop the streak of dry days.

Saturday afternoon will bring sunshine and a northerly wind of about 10-15 mph and highs edging to the low to mid 60s. 

Sunday will bring gusty winds, warmer temps and a few clouds. There is a slight chance of showers in the eastern south plains Sunday afternoon. As for afternoon highs, they will climb to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

