ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Lubbock

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Texas Tech Athletics Source: Texas Tech Athletics

The ESPN College GameDay bus arrived in Lubbock on Thursday, ahead of Texas Tech vs. Kansas on Saturday.

A group of students and cheerleaders were on hand to welcome them to the Hub City and small groups were allowed a look inside the bus.

More details here, provided by Texas Tech Athletics:

ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech's matchup against No. 13 Kansas.
 
The morning show will be live from the USA from 10-11 a.m. CT followed by a 3:15 p.m. CT tipoff between the Red Raiders and Jayhawks televised by ESPN. Saturday's game is a "Black Out," and fans are encouraged to wear black.

Admission to ESPN's College GameDay is free. Fans do not need a game ticket to the Kansas game to attend the 60-minute GameDay show. Doors for the GameDay show will open at 8:30 a.m. CT. Seating is not reserved, and fans are asked to use the northwest and southwest entrances.   
 
The West Lot will be open for public parking for the GameDay show.  Please note following the GameDay show, the United Supermarkets Arena will be cleared and fans without a donor parking permit in the West Lot will be required to move their vehicle by 12 p.m. CT.  Access to the North and South Lots will require a donor parking permit.   
 
Texas Tech will offer its free shuttle service starting at 7:30 a.m. CT from the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex which is located at 3901 10th Street off of Texas Tech Parkway. The S1 Parking Lot is the lone free parking lot for all fans which includes ADA parking for all men's basketball games.
 
Fans are reminded to go clear for all Texas Tech basketball events which includes the ESPN College GameDay show. The clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena.
 
ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Maria Taylor will have the call of the Texas Tech-Kansas matchup.
 
The ESPN College GameDay sites are announced one week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Lubbock

    ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Lubbock

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-02-23 01:26:09 GMT
    Source: Caleb Holder, KCBDSource: Caleb Holder, KCBD

    ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech's matchup against No. 13 Kansas.

    ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech's matchup against No. 13 Kansas.

  • Slippery floor suspends Providence-Seton Hall basketball game

    Slippery floor suspends Providence-Seton Hall basketball game

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-02-22 18:26:17 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-02-22 18:26:17 GMT
    Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47. (Source: WPRI/CNN)Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47. (Source: WPRI/CNN)

    Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half with Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47.

    Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half with Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47.

  • Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown

    Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-22 16:17:55 GMT
    Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown (Source: KCBD)Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown (Source: KCBD)
    Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown (Source: KCBD)Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown (Source: KCBD)

    After four seasons at Hale Center, Adam Cummings is leaving, but staying in the District as he has been named Sundown’s New Head Football Coach/AD. 

    After four seasons at Hale Center, Adam Cummings is leaving, but staying in the District as he has been named Sundown’s New Head Football Coach/AD. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly