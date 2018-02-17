ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Lubbock

ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech's matchup against No. 13 Kansas.
Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half with Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47.
After four seasons at Hale Center, Adam Cummings is leaving, but staying in the District as he has been named Sundown’s New Head Football Coach/AD.
Shane Stephen was named the Athletic Coordinator for Lubbock High School at the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning.
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.
