Flying Queens Basketball program named Naismith Finalist for third year

ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech's matchup against No. 13 Kansas.
Wayland Baptist University’s women’s basketball team, the Flying Queens, has for the third straight year been named as a finalist for Enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Here is Pete with all of your high school Friday night basketball scores and highlights:
The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play its first home match in nearly a month as the Red Raiders square off with Indiana on Saturday.
