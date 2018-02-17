Flying Queens Basketball program named Naismith Finalist for third year

PLAINVIEW, TX – February 17, 2018 – Wayland Baptist University’s women’s basketball team, the Flying Queens, has for the third straight year been named as a finalist for Enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As groundbreakers in women's collegiate basketball, the Wayland team’s rich history includes several induction worthy accomplishments:

The Flying Queens have the MOST WINS of any women’s collegiate basketball program (1,600 plus).

The Flying Queens hold record for LONGEST CONSECUTIVE WIN STREAK of any collegiate basketball program, men’s or women’s (131).

The Flying Queens were the first in the nation to offer FULL BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIPS for women (decades ahead of Title IX and most colleges).

The Flying Queens have won 10 AAU Championships.

The Flying Queens have produced more than 200 All-American players.



The Wayland Flying Queens’ Program has produced numerous outstanding basketball players, coaches, and administrators that positively affected the history of basketball nationwide.

Eight individuals have been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) in Knoxville, Tennessee. The WBHOF also inducted the 1953-1958 Queens as Trailblazers of the Game.

The Flying Queens’ Program also has two individuals who have previously been recognized by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Marsha Sharp, a former Queens’ assistant coach, received the Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award 2010. Former player and longtime college official, Kaye Garms, received the Naismith 2014 Honoree for Women’s Collegiate Official of the Year Award.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will announce the Enshrinement of the Class of 2018 during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Texas during the weekend of March 31st – April 2nd. Induction will take place in September in Springfield, Massachusetts.