No. 3 Red Raiders win game one of double-header 12-1

The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team played a stellar game, beating the Maine Black Bears 12-1.

The big story out of this game was the early departure of junior starting pitcher – Steven Gingery.

Gingery left the game after only throwing 19-pitches, with an apparent hand injury.

Texas Tech Athletics hasn’t announced the official diagnoses, but it looked to be a hand injury.

In the game, Texas Tech had 13-hits and left 11-runners on base.

Josh Jung hit his second home run of the season.

Steven Gingery, Dylan Dusek, Ty Harpenau, and Nick Candelari all saw action on the mound.

The team will be back on the diamond at 3:05 p.m, for their second game of the doubleheader.

