Lady Raiders fall at Iowa State - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders fall at Iowa State

Lady Raiders fall to Baylor (Source:Texas Tech Athletics) Lady Raiders fall to Baylor (Source:Texas Tech Athletics)

Information courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa – The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders (7-19, 1-14 Big 12) opened the game on a 7-2 run, hitting all three shots taken. Iowa State (11-14, 5-9 Big 12) made a comeback with 13-2 run in a five-minute stretch. The Cyclones pushed away with a 22-14 first quarter.

Texas Tech battled back in the third period, holding the Cyclones to just 18 percent from beyond the arc.

Tech pulled within eight with two minutes to play, but a 4-0 run by the Cyclones ended the Lady Raiders chances.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with 18 points, four rebounds and a steal. She has scored double-digit points in five of the last seven games. Sophomore Brittany Brewer recorded her third double-digit rebound game of the season with 10 boards.

Two Cyclones scored in double figures led by junior Bridget Carleton who scored 25 points. Emily Durr followed with 20 points for the Cyclones.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return home to host TCU on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip. The game will air on FOX Sports Southwest.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Lady Raiders fall at Iowa State

    Lady Raiders fall at Iowa State

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-02-17 23:38:58 GMT
    Lady Raiders fall to Baylor (Source:Texas Tech Athletics)Lady Raiders fall to Baylor (Source:Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

    The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

  • Flying Queens can’t solve USAO, 66-56

    Flying Queens can’t solve USAO, 66-56

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-17 22:37:53 GMT
    Source: Wayland Baptist AthleticsSource: Wayland Baptist Athletics

    The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ hopes for a Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship suffered a major setback Saturday afternoon as No. 24 Science and Arts of Oklahoma posted a 66-56 victory.

    The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ hopes for a Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship suffered a major setback Saturday afternoon as No. 24 Science and Arts of Oklahoma posted a 66-56 victory.

  • Redin earns Lifetime Achievement Award from Hall of Fame

    Redin earns Lifetime Achievement Award from Hall of Fame

    Saturday, February 17 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-02-17 22:01:54 GMT
    98-year-old Harley Redin (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics)98-year-old Harley Redin (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics)

    The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has recognized former Wayland Baptist basketball coach Harley Redin with the 2018 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

    The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has recognized former Wayland Baptist basketball coach Harley Redin with the 2018 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

    •   
Powered by Frankly