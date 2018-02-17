Lady Raiders fall at Iowa State

The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.
The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ hopes for a Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship suffered a major setback Saturday afternoon as No. 24 Science and Arts of Oklahoma posted a 66-56 victory.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has recognized former Wayland Baptist basketball coach Harley Redin with the 2018 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.
After Vonn's disappointing performance in the women's Super G event where she finished sixth, many people on Twitter ridiculed her.
The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team played a stellar game, beating the Maine Black Bears 12-1.
