Pioneers earn conference-opening sweep

The Texas Tech Red Raiders went on the road and faced immediate adversity, as Keenan Evans left the game in the first half with an apparent foot injury.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders went on the road and faced immediate adversity, as Keenan Evans left the game in the first half with an apparent foot injury.
The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team improves to 3-0 on the season, after beating Maine 12-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.
The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team improves to 3-0 on the season, after beating Maine 12-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.
After rallying to victory Friday, the Wayland Baptist baseball team experienced much less anxiety – along with higher temperatures – a day later when the Pioneers rolled to 10-2 and 8-0 victories Saturday afternoon over Central Christian College.
After rallying to victory Friday, the Wayland Baptist baseball team experienced much less anxiety – along with higher temperatures – a day later when the Pioneers rolled to 10-2 and 8-0 victories Saturday afternoon over Central Christian College.
The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders rally in the second half fell short as Texas Tech dropped, 57-49, to Iowa State Saturday afternoon.
The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ hopes for a Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship suffered a major setback Saturday afternoon as No. 24 Science and Arts of Oklahoma posted a 66-56 victory.
The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens’ hopes for a Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season championship suffered a major setback Saturday afternoon as No. 24 Science and Arts of Oklahoma posted a 66-56 victory.