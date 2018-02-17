No. 3 Red Raiders stay undefeated after doubleheader

The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team improves to 3-0 on the season, after beating Maine 12-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.

In the first inning, the Red Raiders broke a school record with four home runs in one inning.

Leading to a 9-1 lead, that the Red Raiders would never give up.

John McMillon, Richard Gilbert, Kurt Wilson and John Henry Gonzalez all saw time on the mound.

John McMillon picked up the win for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders will look for the sweep of the Black Bears Sunday at 1 p.m.

