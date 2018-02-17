No. 7 Red Raiders fall short on road to Baylor, 59-57

The Texas Tech Red Raiders went on the road and faced immediate adversity, as Keenan Evans left the game in the first half with an apparent foot injury.

So, when one player goes down, another will have to step up and that was Justin Gray.

Gray had 13 points and eight rebounds, but it was his presence at the free throw line and on the defensive end where he really stepped up.

Zhaire Smith also had a good game and led the way for the Red Raiders with 15-points and three rebounds.

The big difference in the game, Texas Tech gave up 18 turnovers compared to Baylor’s 12.

Up next for the Red Raiders, they will stay on the road and will face Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

