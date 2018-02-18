1 seriously injured, 1 in custody after Sunday morning crash

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.
This year's primary election will be on Tuesday, March 6. Early voting for those primaries will be from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 2.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.
