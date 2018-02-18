1 seriously injured, 1 in custody after Sunday morning crash

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit are investigating an early morning crash that sent one male to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of 4th Street and Toledo Avenue in reference to a traffic collision. Officers located two vehicles involved in a crash.

Preliminary information indicates a Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound on Toledo Avenue after turning off of 4th Street. It appears the SUV then collided into the back of a Toyota Camry that was also on Toledo Avenue.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old male, was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Evan Simmons, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

This case remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.