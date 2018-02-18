Victim suffers minor injuries in Slaton shooting

Slaton police were called to the report of a shooting Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Police say this started as a domestic disturbance involving two men and a woman. One man was shot and taken to a Lubbock hospital with minor injuries.

Another man has been arrested and is awaiting charges.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Jean Street.

No names have been released as of Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.