Woman injured, man charged with Driving While Intoxicated after Sunday morning crash

One woman suffered minor injuries and a man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the crash involving two SUVs on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a Ford SUV was traveling westbound in the 3100 block of South Loop 289 when it was struck by a Jeep SUV that was traveling the wrong way on the Loop.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep SUV, 31-year-old Joshua Jones, was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.