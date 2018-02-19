Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
1. Slaton Shooting Investigation
One man injured and another is in custody after a shooting, Saturday night, in Slaton.
2. Drunk Driving Crash Arrest
20 year old man arrested for intoxication assault after crash near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
3. Woman Injured in Wrong Way Crash
Man arrested for DWI after police say he hit an SUV during a wrong-way crash on South Loop 289.
4. ESPN College Gameday Coming to Lubbock
ESPN College Gameday to cover February 24th game between Texas Tech and Kansas.
5. Early Voting
Early voting to begin tomorrow for March primary election.
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
