Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Slaton Shooting Investigation

One man injured and another is in custody after a shooting, Saturday night, in Slaton.

2. Drunk Driving Crash Arrest

20 year old man arrested for intoxication assault after crash near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.

3. Woman Injured in Wrong Way Crash

Man arrested for DWI after police say he hit an SUV during a wrong-way crash on South Loop 289.

4. ESPN College Gameday Coming to Lubbock

ESPN College Gameday to cover February 24th game between Texas Tech and Kansas.

5. Early Voting

Early voting to begin tomorrow for March primary election.