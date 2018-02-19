Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Lester Nelson, Producer
1. Slaton Shooting Investigation

    One man injured and another is in custody after a shooting, Saturday night, in Slaton.

2. Drunk Driving Crash Arrest

    20 year old man arrested for intoxication assault after crash near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.

3. Woman Injured in Wrong Way Crash

    Man arrested for DWI after police say he hit an SUV during a wrong-way crash on South Loop 289.

4. ESPN College Gameday Coming to Lubbock

    ESPN College Gameday to cover February 24th game between Texas Tech and Kansas.

5. Early Voting

    Early voting to begin tomorrow for March primary election.

