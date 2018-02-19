AP Poll gives TTU men's basketball highest ranking in program history

Coach Beard says Keenan Evans is will play against Oklahoma State on Wednesday "if he possibly can," despite a foot injury suffered in his last game.
Coach Beard says Keenan Evans is will play against Oklahoma State on Wednesday "if he possibly can," despite a foot injury suffered in his last game.
Texas Tech baseball's Josh Jung & Gabe Holt have been named Big 12 Player & Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference announced today.
Texas Tech baseball's Josh Jung & Gabe Holt have been named Big 12 Player & Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference announced today.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking...
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking...
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team closed the weekend with a 21-6 taming of Maine on Sunday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team closed the weekend with a 21-6 taming of Maine on Sunday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.