AP Poll gives TTU men's basketball highest ranking in program history

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Virginia (42) 24-2 1601 1

2. Michigan St. (19) 26-3 1565 2

3. Villanova (4) 24-3 1509 3

4. Xavier 24-4 1398 4

5. Duke 22-5 1292 12

6. Texas Tech 22-5 1206 7

6. Gonzaga 25-4 1206 9

8. Kansas 21-6 1166 13

9. Purdue 24-5 1130 6

10. North Carolina 21-7 1074 14

11. Cincinnati 23-4 954 5

12. Auburn 23-4 873 10

13. Wichita St. 21-5 870 19

14. Arizona 21-6 831 17

15. Clemson 20-6 683 11

16. Ohio St. 22-7 680 8

17. Michigan 22-7 615 22

18. Rhode Island 21-4 455 16

19. Tennessee 19-7 427 18

20. Nevada 23-5 330 24

21. West Virginia 19-8 329 20

22. Saint Mary's (Cal) 25-4 291 15

23. Houston 21-5 263 -

24. Middle Tennessee 22-5 87 -

25. Florida St. 19-8 63 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 52, Kentucky 33, Arizona St 32, Arkansas 23, UCLA 20, St. Bonaventure 13, Virginia Tech 12, Creighton 10, Penn St. 6, Kansas St 5, Missouri 5, Texas A&M 4, TCU 4, Butler 2, Loyola of Chicago 2, Alabama 1, Oklahoma 1, Boise St. 1, ETSU 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)