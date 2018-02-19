TRAFFIC ALERT: 98th Street paving improvements Upland Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Wednesday, February 21, 2018, the City of Lubbock with Allen Butler Construction, Inc. will begin construction of the 98th St. roadway including asphalt paving, drainage improvements and utility relocation from Upland Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue.

During the duration of construction, 98th Street from Upland Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue will be closed to thru traffic.

The roadway improvements are expected to be completed in the fall of 2018. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and allow extra time for detours.