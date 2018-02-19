TRAFFIC ALERT: 98th Street paving improvements Upland Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue

In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.
Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
