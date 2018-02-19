3 suspects in custody, charged in Seminole business burglaries

Seminole police have three suspects in custody, charged in connection with a string of business burglaries in the area.

Police say the stolen vehicle connected with these burglaries was located in Waurika, Oklahoma.

Property from three of the business burglaries was found with the suspects.

Warrants were obtained for three counts each of Burglary of a Building and one count each of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Two of the suspects were served and are currently in custody in Jefferson County, Oklahoma. The third (Herrera) will be served as soon as she is released from the hospital where she is being treated for a medical issue.

The suspects are:

Calronaldo Matthew Davila, H/M, 39

Shelly Ann Kelly- (Shelly Ann Kuykendall), W/F, 37

Jennifer Jo Herrera, W/F, 43

