Coach Beard: Keenan Evans to play on Wednesday 'if he possibly can'

Coach Beard says Keenan Evans is will play against Oklahoma State on Wednesday "if he possibly can," despite a foot injury suffered in his last game.

Texas Tech Red Raider basketball head coach, Chris Beard, says Keenan Evans is "day to day" with his recent injury and that it's just going to "come down to pain tolerance and can he move."

Coach Beard says, "We all know Keenan is a warrior and he's gonna do everything he possibly can to play. I have nothing but confidence but at the end of the day it's just how he reacts to his body. A couple times a day he tries to kind of go on it to see how it feels. We've got to eventually get him to the point where he's comfortable enough to play in pain."

The now 6th ranked Red Raiders suffered a tough road loss Saturday, losing to Baylor 59-57, ending their 7-game winning streak. The defense clamped down and gave Tech a chance - especially after Keenan Evans went down in the first half.

Coach Beard's initial report said Evans suffered a toe injury.

Texas Tech will play Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Stillwater.

ESPN College Game Day will be in Lubbock for the TTU game against Kansas on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

