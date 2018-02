KCBD Sports has confirmed with Texas Tech Athletics that Red Raider starting pitcher Steven Gingery is out for the season.

According to Texas Tech Athletics, Gingery will require surgery and has a torn UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament).

Gingery threw 19-pitches on Saturday, before being pulled from the game against Maine.

