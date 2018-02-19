Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Roosevelt Lady Eagles

The Roosevelt Lady Eagles have taken flight in the 3A State Basketball Playoffs.

Wins over Spearman and a 27-2 Tornillo team have them in the regional semifinals Tuesday night in Snyder against Wall.

Senior Emily Schultz is excited for the opportunity.

"It's a really good feeling," she said. "We haven't made it this far in a while so it's a real good feeling."

Having won 12 in a row and beaten state-ranked teams like Shallowater and Idalou, Breanna Sanchez knows the Lady Eagles can battle Wall.

"We definitely know we can do it. They're a lot bigger in size than us, but we have speed and we know what we want to get done, so we're hoping we can use our hard work and get it done. Practicing against the best and playing against the best helps us to beat the best."

Roosevelt has six seniors, including Payton Brown, who signed to play for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens. This is something Brown says these girls have dreamed about.

"Us seniors, we've been playing together since the 3rd grade. This is what we have been looking forward to is our senior year. We always said it would be our best year and it has been."

Roosevelt is coached by Linden Weese, who was an assistant on the 1993 Lady Raider National Championship team.

"It's been there done that. I'm just so lucky to get to be a part of that trip. I told these kids I feel like I know what it takes since we were in the situation a bunch. Playoffs is a whole different deal. Our kids are playing as good a basketball as they played all year. Believe you belong. If they believe that we'll be fine."

Congrats to the Roosevelt Lady Eagles for being the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

