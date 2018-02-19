Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Roosevelt Lady Eagles

The Roosevelt Lady Eagles have taken flight in the 3A State Basketball Playoffs.
KCBD Sports has confirmed with Texas Tech Athletics that Red Raider starting pitcher Steven Gingery is out for the season.
Coach Beard says Keenan Evans is will play against Oklahoma State on Wednesday "if he possibly can," despite a foot injury suffered in his last game.
Texas Tech baseball's Josh Jung & Gabe Holt have been named Big 12 Player & Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference announced today.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking...
