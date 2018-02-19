Texas Tech professor receives $500,000 grant from NASA

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.
Dallas police: U.S. Postal Service worker found fatally shot inside a mail truck along busy highway, case being investigated as a homicide.
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.
