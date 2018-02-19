Texas Tech professor receives $500,000 grant from NASA

Texas Tech engineering professor Andrew Jackson has been granted $500,000 by NASA to continue his research on recyclable habitation waste streams for potable water.

"This would basically bring what we consider on Earth to be a standard technology to space where they've never used it before." Professor Jackson tells KCBD.

Rather than spending astronomical amounts of money on the resources to bring years-worth of water on missions such as exploration of Mars, this technology would be used to recycle waste water and use it for purposes such as drinking, bathing, laundry, etc.

Andrew Jackson and his colleague Audra Morse, now at Michigan Tech, have been working on closed loop recycling since 1998. Jackson believes his long-term devotion is a big reason he was

picked to head this project.

"I think partly because of our long track record and looking at this we've been helping NASA try to figure out this issue for many, many years and so I think they thought we had the right background in order to be able to take the next step... which for us is a flight experiment - try to demonstrate that this works in space.

Professor Jackson hopes to begin testing this system for space applications in 2021.

