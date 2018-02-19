Warning from victim after Central Lubbock mail thieves are caught on camera

In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Dallas police: U.S. Postal Service worker found fatally shot inside a mail truck along busy highway, case being investigated as a homicide.
A big change is coming to West Texas weather over the next 48 hours.
